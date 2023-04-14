The renowned Spanish journalist, Elena Berberana, reacted to El Faro’s announcement about moving its offices to Costa Rica to “protect itself”, stating that it is “false victimhood” on the part of the opposition media.

«They say they are leaving for lack of freedom, but they leave their newsroom in El Salvador. What’s the point of that? Please stop kidding. Soros’ media outlet transfers its accounts to Costa Rica, period. Save yourself the false victimhood and the Yoko Ono-style speeches, “said the journalist.

El Faro affirms that its decision was made to “protect itself” and “continue reporting”, and that despite this, although it is now based in Costa Rica, El Salvador will continue to be the focus of its news.