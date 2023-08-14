Plenary Meeting of Heshan District Safety Committee Highlights Importance of Production Safety

Heshan District Holds Plenary Meeting on Safety Committee

August 14, 2023 – On the morning of August 12, Heshan District conducted a plenary (expanded) meeting of the Safety Committee. Xing Yufu, deputy secretary of the district party committee and head of the district government, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. The meeting was also attended by district leaders, responsible comrades from various townships, streets, development zones, and member units of the District Safety Committee.

During the meeting, Tian Qingchang, member of the Standing Committee of the district party committee and deputy head of the district government, shared a typical case of the theme education of the provincial government party group analysis and safety production redeployment meeting. The spirit of the plenary (expanded) meeting of the Municipal Safety Committee was also conveyed.

Xing Yufu emphasized the importance of giving high regard to safety production. He stressed the need to enhance the sense of responsibility and urgency in carrying out safety production measures. The district government aims to carefully analyze the safety production situation and challenges across various industries and fields in the area. Following this analysis, they will make detailed arrangements and deployments to prevent accidents effectively.

To ensure the effectiveness of their work, the district government will conduct thorough inspections of production safety. The emphasis will be on identifying key areas and implementing comprehensive rectifications. Special actions for safety production will be carried out, focusing on investigating and solving issues related to cultural tourism, hazardous chemicals, and urban gas. These actions will effectively prevent and resolve hidden risks.

In addition to action plans, the district government will strengthen the implementation of safety measures. They will strictly adhere to the system of “same responsibility for the party and government, double responsibilities for one post,” as well as the requirements of “three managements and three musts.” Various safety work systems will be further improved, and law enforcement supervision, safety publicity, education, and training will be enhanced to protect the safety of people’s lives and property.

The plenary (expanded) meeting of the Safety Committee demonstrates Heshan District’s commitment to ensuring safety production measures are in place. Through thorough inspections, targeted actions, and continuous improvement of safety work systems, the district government aims to protect the well-being of its residents and to prevent any potential accidents.

