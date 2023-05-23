“Plessi marries Brixia”: contemporary and archeology in the Capital of Culture – Brescia

– After Francesco Vezzoli and Emilio Isgrò, Brescia continues on the path of dialogue between ancient and contemporary with Fabrizio Plessi, one of the most significant protagonists of video art in Italy. In the Capital of Culture 2023 Plessi brings a new project, an immersive path of installations, video projections and digital environments conceived specifically for the Archaeological Park of Roman Brescia and for the Santa Giulia Museum, which will inaugurate the new Unesco Corridor, a walk of almost a kilometer through 1700 years of history between the monumental sites of the city.

Scheduled from 9 June 2023 to 7 January 2024 as part of the Archaeological Stages programme, Plessi marries Brixia will find a natural continuation in the exhibition Fabrizio Plessi. Mariverticals, in Milan with a spectacular installation set up in the Sala delle Cariatidi of Palazzo Reale (from 27 June). The red thread that links the two projects is a series of works created by Plessi in the last three years, starting from the first months of the pandemic, entitled The Golden Agewhere water, a constant presence in the artist’s works, surprisingly turns into gold.

Fabrizio Plessi, Plessi marries Brixia, 2022-2023, digital image

By Ilaria Bignotti, Plessi marries Brixia he will draw a new landscape of lights, sounds and moving images in the Brescia Archaeological Park, which will be completed at the Santa Giulia Museum with the exhibition of eighty sketches, drawings and notes to which Plessi has entrusted the story of the last three years of work.

The starting point of the itinerary will be the Sculpture Room of the Capitoline Temple, with the multimedia work Capita Aurea: three bronze heads from the Roman age that slowly dissolve ending up on the ground. The Longobard basilica of San Salvatore, on the other hand, will host a large wedding ring, the narrative nucleus of the entire project, which ideally also embraces the columns of the temple and which symbolically marries the museum and its treasures.

Moving forward, the installation Underwater treasure it will dialogue with the precious mosaics of the Domus dell’Ortaglia, whose graphic motifs are transformed into tides with golden waves that stand out against the dark background. Even the milestones, which on the extra-urban roads marked the distance from the city with the effigies of the consul or the emperor, were the inspiration for a work, Tight columns: symbol of power and monumentality and supporting element of the architecture, here the column becomes liquid, slowly melting until it disappears in a golden pool.

Floating Santa Giulia, finally, it will pay homage to the patron saint of Brescia, taking up the iconography of the crucifixion: in a digital version, the figure of the saint wrapped in fluctuating veils evokes the violence of history by inviting the public to reflect.



Plexus. Vertical Mari, Palazzo Reale, Milan

“Con Plessi marries Brixia the extraordinary experience of the Brescia Museums continues in the contamination between archeology and contemporary art”, explains Stefano Karadjov, director of the Brescia Musei Foundation: “With Fabrizio Plessi we also complete the grandiose project of the Unesco Corridor: the digital and immersive contemporary counterpoints of Fabrizio Plessi make us understand the very meaning of valorising archeology: imagining new functions coherent with the ancient space, in which the aesthetics of our present can short-circuit with that of 2000 years ago, which in turn was the most contemporary that existed in the era”.

From 27 June Plessi will also be the protagonist in Milan with a spectacular Palazzo Reale installation: exactly eighty years after the violent bombing that scarred the Sala delle Cariatidi, theater of the exhibition, Mariverticali will feature twelve gigantic steel boats filled with a moving golden tide. Inclined in a precarious position, they represent a tribute to the oceans, with a precise message: water is the wealth of the future.