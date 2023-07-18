Plim Plim and his friends showed up for Children’s Day

With the experienced creators of the Bengala theater in Anzoátegui state, the little ones celebrated their day in Maturín with Plim plim.

A beautiful spectacle was the circus of Plim plim and his friends in Maturín.

This Sunday in the Casa Blanca room of the Monagas Plaza shopping center, the wonderful show of the Circus of Feather Feather and his friends.

It was a magnificent staging, having the experienced creators of the bengal theater who came directly from Anzoátegui state with this beautiful show on the occasion of Children’s Day in Maturín.

Thanks to its producer Yaneth Pino who, together with Lilibeth Urbina and her entire team, managed to bring this magnificent show to Maturín, which was enjoyed by children, parents and representatives at the venue that was adapted for this magical presentation.

With colorful costumes, attractive light effects, a smoke machine and supporting videos, Mickey Mouse and Minnie, Sonic, as well as Mario Bros., Peppa Pig, as well as the clown Plim Plim and his friends, Lola the Cow, passed through the stage. , among numerous characters that managed to captivate the audience that moved back in time and followed all the routines.

Even, between dances and entertainment in bulk, they managed to make a tik tok contest, where the little enthusiasts lost all kinds of fear and danced until the same public selected the three winning children.

It was a high-profile show, which the infants in their day enjoyed to the full within the framework of the activities prepared in Maturín for Children’s Day.

It was an afternoon that adults and children will remember forever. Peppa pig was one of the most anticipated of the show. Super Mario Bros. was highly applauded by the children who attended the show. Rhythmic choreographies with Mario Bros made children and adults scream and jump. Mickey Mouse and his girlfriend, Minnie, were applauded by the attendees. La Vaca lola was one of the most anticipated with its catchy song. Plim Plim the Clown and his friends were one of the great attractions of the presentation. The children sang and danced throughout the show. A full house was presented by the Plim Plim circus and his friends.

Also read:

Ministry of Social Development brought gifts to indigenous children of Libertador

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

