News

by admin
The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) common stock between August 9, 2022 and March
1, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until June 12, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Plug Power class action lawsuit. Captioned Melton v. Plug Power Inc.No.
23-cv-00409 (D. Del.), the Plug Power class action lawsuit charges Plug Power and certain of Plug Power’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Plug Power class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

