PMC coached Yongjin to pass the ISO 14955 verification for the first time

PMC coached Yongjin to pass the ISO 14955 verification for the first time

The Precision Machinery Research and Development Center (PMC) is the most influential research and development unit in Taiwan’s machinery industry, with a full range of inspection technology and services, and the total number of machine tools inspected ranks first in the world. In response to the international trend of energy saving and carbon reduction, PMC provides ISO 14955 machine tool environmental assessment – energy efficiency guidance, testing and verification. In 2022, it will guide Yongjin machining centers to improve energy consumption, and obtain ISO 14955 EU certificate in February 2023. Became the first company in China to obtain this international certification.

Lai Yongxiang, general manager of PMC, said that Taiwan’s machine tools are mostly exported. With the global demand for carbon neutrality and net zero carbon emissions, the supply chain requirements of countries and users around the world, whether the machine is energy-saving and carbon-reducing, and how to help processors reduce carbon Emissions will become a trend. In view of this, the International Standards Organization has published the ISO 14955 series of standards to provide guidelines for energy-saving design and energy consumption assessment of machine tools.

The member states of the European Union have further legislated that the CBAM Act will come into effect in January 2023, and the scope of first-line management includes cement, fertilizers, steel, aluminum, and electricity. According to the carbon content of the products produced in the exporting country, carbon emission certificates need to be purchased. High-carbon Bearing the brunt of the impact is steel and aluminum, which must submit quarterly reports to clearly record direct and indirect carbon emissions and pay carbon prices to exporting countries before they can enter the EU market.

PMC assists machine tool manufacturers to plan the guidance, testing, writing of technical documents and responses to verification questions required to comply with the ISO 14955 verification standard. It hopes to help the machinery industry to cope with the global wave of net zero carbon emissions, assist the industry to respond early, and improve the industry Competitiveness to cope with the ever-changing international market.

