PML-N intra-party elections: ‘Merit is for us, not for them’

The PML-N had held a Central General Council meeting at the party’s secretariat Chak Shahzad in Islamabad, in which the office bearers of the party were to be elected.

When I reached the secretariat to cover this meeting, I found out that private media is not allowed to attend the meeting here, but somehow I still reached the venue. The venue was packed with PML-N members and workers. But there was no special place reserved for women.

Meanwhile, the senior vice-president of the Muslim League, Maryam Nawaz, came on stage and the venue erupted with slogans. She met all the senior leaders on the stage with a smile and sat next to Raja Zafarul Haque on the chair while waving to the workers sitting in the venue.

Photo: Independent Urdu

The event started with the hug of a Muslim League-N member from Balochistan. He lamented that many friends of our province are angry that they are not being heard. All the leadership present on the stage including Maryam Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif were taking note of this but they did not respond to it then or later.

When the election phase started, the Election Commission Chairman and members of Muslim League-N came to the dais, meanwhile noise started from the other side of the venue.

Only Shahbaz Sharif submitted nomination papers for the party’s presidency and as expected, he was elected as the party’s president unopposed. After the announcement, Shahbaz Sharif shook hands with the people sitting on the seats of the stage. Similarly, Maryam Nawaz was also elected as the senior vice president and chief organizer of the party.

Ahsan Iqbal was elected as PML-N Secretary General, Maryam Aurangzeb as Information Secretary while Ishaq Dar was elected as Overseas President and Finance Secretary unopposed. Atta Tarar was elected as the Deputy Secretary General of PML-N. Later, a resolution was presented for the approval of the Central General Council, which was approved by all the people present in the venue.

Maryam Nawaz criticizes Imran Khan without naming him

The events of May 9 were also condemned in the meeting. After that, Maryam Nawaz was called on the stage. He referred to his political party at the beginning of the address and said that the party which was called ‘King’s Party’ was taken out of the drawing room and made into Awami party.

Maryam Nawaz made most of her speech about Imran Khan without mentioning his name. He said that Nawaz Sharif never called America in trouble. Many erasers have come and gone, Nawaz Sharif endured hardships for the sake of the country, difficulties came upon Muslim League-N but we endured them. Nawaz Sharif never called for arson.

Muslim League-N workers during the central general council meeting held in Islamabad on June 16, 2023 (Independent Urdu).

When Maryam Nawaz said in her speech that all positions will be distributed on merit, I asked two workers of the party who were sitting next to me that the senior leadership was elected without competition. Not for.’

I will return the turban of the presidency to Nawaz Sharif: Shahbaz Sharif

After Maryam Nawaz, it was Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s turn to speak. He said that I have postponed the meeting of the Central General Council several times, so that Nawaz Sharif should return and return this chairmanship to him. “The turban that you all have put on my head again is his trust, I will return it to him the day he comes to Pakistan. He was waiting for Nawaz Sharif, but due to unavoidable reasons, he could not come.”

He said that he organized this meeting due to hanging the sword of the Election Commission.

Miftah Ismail and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Shahbaz Sharif in his speech criticized those who criticized Ishaq Dar while in the party without naming him, which was taken to mean that he was referring to former finance minister Miftah Ismail. He said ‘Party people who are pulling Ishaq Dar’s leg have no right to be in the party.’

Hearing this statement, the workers in the venue started shouting slogans with enthusiasm. Ishaq Dar was not present on the stage at that time, but Maryam Nawaz was seen shaking her head in support of Shehbaz Sharif’s statement.

For the past several months, former finance minister Miftah Ismail has been seen raising questions on the performance of current finance minister Ishaq Dar. He has been criticizing his economic policies on various platforms. Independent Urdu tried to contact Miftah Ismail to take his stand on the Prime Minister’s statement, but no response has been received so far.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was not present in the meeting.