CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Fateful Reality, by Editorial Office) This morning we received a citizen obfuscated with a recent event in our city where a PMT attacked a young man with pepper spray who claimed that he lacked basic compliance to travel on vehicles. This man asked us to remain anonymous and told us, among other things, that because he is an official close to the mayor, he fears reprisals from Prieto and his party, who become more arrogant every day to the point that the ordinary PMTs are arrogant, that Not even the administrators and secretaries of the market are saved from arrogance and they believe they are the owners of the city when their party does not gather even one hundred people at each meeting. This Mr. expressed the following; The behavior of these traffic police officers is really unfortunate and even more so the cheekiness and shamelessness of this mayor who, when he chooses who to sleep with, we know everything but we can never oppose because each one’s ass is the vase that he wants, and The Municipal Police first cannot be armed and secondly they must drive their vehicle, be it private or from the institution in good condition and we know that most of them do not even have a driving license

If this gentleman asked him why he doesn’t have a signalman, I’ll claim him well, however this vyro chuko even though he is a black belt for scoundrels or a red belt in corruption where he believes that no one can stop a traffic police officer. The mayor for his part encourages his officials to behave arrogantly where it turns out that they are all lords instead of trying to do things solomonically because if we are going to continue like this soon we are going to kill each other with bullets, that’s fine sir Mayor?? and if the citizen claims something, they have to explain what is happening, he claims to be correct and obliging when it is evident that he is just a dinosaur, he preached so much about being pristine and wanting the best for the locals and now he spends his office time responding haughtily on Facebook to the voters who put him in that position.

The first thing Prieto has to do is go there in the center where the kokue are and see how they park the motorcycle taxis in the most irregular way possible and the traffic police do nothing, why? Because they get paid!! And it is just an example of what should be done, do not think that because you managed to win the mayor’s office once you are going to continue in office, you are a political skull, you are useless for the CDE society as well as your father, a great gambler , who spends money in casinos while you spend money on your pleasures because you have to pay whoever pushes you, asserted the man who was close to this embarrassing event where the mayor even came out to defend this armed policeman on social networks that he should not possess any type of weapon, much less attack the citizen with pepper spray as this cheeky traffic police officer did, take a good look at what you are going to say, Mr. Lord (referring to Prieto), do not put your mouth where it should not be and If you want to open your mouth for something, you know where to do it, the man who came to tell this fact was very obfuscated and also said, I know this Miguel Prieto very well, we reserve to keep his identity to avoid reprisals since this sr comments that the current mayor is the same size as the ZI and he expects the same actions that he had reproached so much in the past.

