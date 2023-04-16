Home » PNC agents carry out patrols throughout the national territory – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
The agents of the National Civil Police are preparing to carry out patrols and vehicle controls, with the aim of providing security and well-being to Salvadorans.

In addition, they move to different colonies of the national territory to allow the inhabitants to carry out their daily activities calmly.

While on the roads they verify that drivers comply with the Traffic Law, in order to prevent accidents that put their lives and the lives of others at risk.

These devices are carried out with the objective of guaranteeing the well-being and safety of the entire population, preventing them from being victims of any crime, likewise, the troops remain in rural areas to find the whereabouts of terrorists who are hiding from justice.

