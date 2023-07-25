PNC aircraft crashes and destroys the roof of the church of La Merced

A helicopter from the Police Air Group fell on the roof of the La Merced Church, next to the Central Headquarters of the National Civil Police (PNC), known as the Castle.

According to a spokesperson for the police institution, the accident is the product of a mechanical failure in the aircraft.

Both the pilot and the agents who manned the ship were immediately treated by the Police Health Division, all are stable. The agents were going to an operation in Cabañas, when the mishap occurred.

At the time of the accident, the La Merced church was empty and no one was harmed. The police institution assured on social networks that it will respond for material damage.

Previous articleMore than 72,000 detainees during the emergency regime

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

