Home » PNC and FAES locate 18R gang member in Lourdes, Colón – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
News

PNC and FAES locate 18R gang member in Lourdes, Colón – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin
PNC and FAES locate 18R gang member in Lourdes, Colón – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

In a preventive patrol, the Police, together with elements of the Armed Forces, located a member of a criminal structure who was fleeing from justice.

This is Rodolfo Hernández Guzmán, alias “Pato”, an active 18R gang member. This subject was located in Lourdes, Colón.

This delinquent will be prosecuted by illegal groups and the respective investigations will determine their participation in other crimes.

For their part, the security authorities reiterate their commitment to the Salvadoran population to continue working to combat gangs, with the aim of guaranteeing the well-being of Salvadorans.

See also  To do a good job in national work in the new era, Xi Jinping requires a firm grasp of this thread

You may also like

Suitcases with knives and controlled substances

Motorcyclists continue to be the main fatalities in...

Philippine Foreign Minister: U.S. military is not allowed...

Eighteen on trial after the ‘Propaggine’ investigation –...

Reading Plan, an initiative to prevent reading from...

SpaceX rocket explodes in the air

Now! Fest, the cinema of environment, art and...

Kasaï-Central: the PNMLS pleads for non-discriminatory access to...

UN calls for “at least three days” of...

The 13th National Reading Festival of Fuxin City...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy