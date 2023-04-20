PNC and FAES locate 18R gang member in Lourdes, Colón – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

In a preventive patrol, the Police, together with elements of the Armed Forces, located a member of a criminal structure who was fleeing from justice.

This is Rodolfo Hernández Guzmán, alias “Pato”, an active 18R gang member. This subject was located in Lourdes, Colón.

This delinquent will be prosecuted by illegal groups and the respective investigations will determine their participation in other crimes.

For their part, the security authorities reiterate their commitment to the Salvadoran population to continue working to combat gangs, with the aim of guaranteeing the well-being of Salvadorans.