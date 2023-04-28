PNC and FAES maintain preventive patrols in El Salvador – Diario La Página

The National Civil Police (PNC) and the Armed Forces of El Salvador (FAES) report that they continue to carry out patrols in urban and rural areas, businesses, among others; in order to prevent illegal activities that endanger salvadorans.

2023 is shaping up to be one of the safest years, according to the PNC.

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Security and the Police, between March 27, 2022 and April 16, 2023 they have captured a total of 67,467 gang members and their collaborators, in addition, the emergency regime has provided the necessary tools so that The institutions in charge of ensuring public safety will seize 3,490 vehicles, 2,654 firearms and 16,285 cell phones from the hands of the gangs.

It is worth mentioning that the Legislative Assembly recently approved for 30 more days, at the request of the Executive, the thirteenth extension of the emergency regime, a measure with constitutional protection in force since March 27 of last year.

Preventing crimes and guaranteeing the safety of the population is our mission, therefore, we continue with our patrols throughout the national territory. We make sure that citizens enjoy the peace and tranquility that exists in our country. pic.twitter.com/CixfzSCgx5 — PNC El Salvador (@PNCSV) April 27, 2023