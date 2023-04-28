Home » PNC and FAES maintain preventive patrols in El Salvador – Diario La Página
News

PNC and FAES maintain preventive patrols in El Salvador – Diario La Página

by admin

The National Civil Police (PNC) and the Armed Forces of El Salvador (FAES) report that they continue to carry out patrols in urban and rural areas, businesses, among others; in order to prevent illegal activities that endanger salvadorans.

2023 is shaping up to be one of the safest years, according to the PNC.

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Security and the Police, between March 27, 2022 and April 16, 2023 they have captured a total of 67,467 gang members and their collaborators, in addition, the emergency regime has provided the necessary tools so that The institutions in charge of ensuring public safety will seize 3,490 vehicles, 2,654 firearms and 16,285 cell phones from the hands of the gangs.

It is worth mentioning that the Legislative Assembly recently approved for 30 more days, at the request of the Executive, the thirteenth extension of the emergency regime, a measure with constitutional protection in force since March 27 of last year.

See also  Raja reached the quarter-finals by overcoming Horia Conakry

You may also like

Premier: 2-2 with United, Tottenham loses the Champions...

Kinshasa: the Constitutional Court refers Jean-Marc Kabund to...

The joy of Las Piloneras captivated Valledupar

A number of digital technological achievements were unveiled...

Pd: Liva, I have concluded my mandate and...

The reader asks: does the drive to work...

Germán Alberto Bahamón, new general manager of the...

No victims and 206 infections in Calabria, positivity...

Inhabitants of Haiti arm themselves to fight gangs...

Justice ordered compensation to family victim of paramilitary...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy