PNC and FGR execute capture operation against more than 400 gang members in La Libertad

This morning, the Prosecutor’s Office together with the Police carried out a strong operation to proceed with the capture of 465 members of gang groups in the department of La Libertad.

According to the authorities, within the arrest warrants are several gang brokers, homeboys and other gang members with different ranks in criminal structures.

During the procedure, 10 gang members involved in the disappearance and homicide of the soccer player Jimena Ramírez and the Guerrero Toledo brothers, which occurred in the municipalities of Santa Tecla and Nuevo Cuscatlán last year 2021, were located.

They also managed to deal a heavy blow to three main sources of extortion, disappearance of persons and illicit drug trafficking that operated in the Central Market of Santa Tecla.

These arrests will allow the resolution of 42 cases of disappearance of persons, four femicides, 50 homicides, 102 extortions and 16 cases of illicit drug trafficking.

Among those captured is Walter Orellana, who was in charge of distributing the drug for the criminal structure.

