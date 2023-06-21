Home » PNC arrests gang members responsible for a homicide – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
The PNC troops in coordination with the Prosecutor’s Office captured José Antonio Hernández Parada, alias “Jaibita”, and Gerardo Armando Hernández Arias, alias “Yerry”, both active members of the criminal structure “Harrison Locos Salvatruchos”, of the MS13 gang , and responsible for having committed a homicide on Saturday, June 3 of this year.

“Murder committed, murderer caught. we continue working to end impunity”, stressed the Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro.

According to the head of Security, these criminals attacked the victim with stones after an argument after ingesting alcoholic beverages.

“No crime will go unpunished and anyone who attempts the life of another Salvadoran will pay with jail for their criminal acts,” emphasized Villatoro.

The authorities of the Security Cabinet remain active throughout the country, preventing criminals from continuing to attack the population.

