PNC capture murderer in San Juan Opico – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

PNC capture murderer in San Juan Opico

PNC capture murderer in San Juan Opico

This Monday, the Police reported that on Sunday, June 4, the agents of the Rural PNC located a man in a drunken state, who was injuring another person with a knife, in the canton of El Castillo, San Juan Opico.

According to the report, the victim died on June 5 at the hospital to which she was transferred, due to serious injuries.

The authorities indicated that the person responsible has already been captured. This is Francisco Manuel Salguero.

Now, he will be presented before the corresponding courts to be prosecuted for the crime of homicide.

