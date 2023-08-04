PNC captures a dangerous gang member in the fence installed in Cabañas – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 2

The Police captured an MS-13 terrorist at the security fence installed in the Cabañas department.

This is Roberto Carlos Lemus, alias “Chino”, who was imprisoned in the United States for attempted murder, was deported in 2019 and since then has dedicated himself to committing crimes in El Salvador.

Now, this subject will be taken before the corresponding courts to be processed by illegal groups.

The authorities reiterated that they will continue with the police and military deployment in the area, with the aim of locating members of criminal structures that are still fleeing from justice.

