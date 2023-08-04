Home » PNC captures a dangerous gang member in the fence installed in Cabañas – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
News

PNC captures a dangerous gang member in the fence installed in Cabañas – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin

Impacts: 2

The Police captured an MS-13 terrorist at the security fence installed in the Cabañas department.

This is Roberto Carlos Lemus, alias “Chino”, who was imprisoned in the United States for attempted murder, was deported in 2019 and since then has dedicated himself to committing crimes in El Salvador.

Now, this subject will be taken before the corresponding courts to be processed by illegal groups.

The authorities reiterated that they will continue with the police and military deployment in the area, with the aim of locating members of criminal structures that are still fleeing from justice.

See also  Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Hong Kong's Return to the Motherland and the Inauguration Ceremony of the Sixth Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region was solemnly held. Xi Jinping attended and delivered an important speech_Guangdong

You may also like

Seventy-five polling stations will work in Santa Marta

People’s Soldiers Rush to the Rescue: Building an...

He throws himself into the water for a...

FIFA investigates the Zambian coach after being accused...

The Ominous and Tense Prospect of a Former...

Atlético Huila presented its new reinforcement

Thanks to the great heart of the people...

The Organizational Department of the Municipal Party Committee...

Fugitive Mauricio Funes separates from Muyshondt and confirms...

GEB opens expectations for further investment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy