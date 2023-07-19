PNC captures a gang member of the 18 responsible for various homicides – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 2

The agents of the Special Forces of the National Civil Police captured the 18R terrorist, Moisés Nahum Monge Cárcamo, alias “Monkey”, in the Bolívar neighborhood of Ciudad Delgado.

According to the authorities, this subject is responsible for various homicides, he will be prosecuted for illegal groups and other crimes that link him.

Through the War Against Gangs, the authorities of the Security Cabinet continue with the constant fight against criminal structures, until they manage to capture the last criminal who is hiding from justice.

The operation does not stop in urban and rural areas of the country, in order to guarantee the safety of the population.

