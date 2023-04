The Police captured José Enrique Castro, alias “Sombra”, a palabrero of the 18R, who murdered honest Salvadorans.

In addition, it ordered crimes and offenses in the municipality of Santo Tomás, department of San Salvador.

According to the PNC, this subject has a record for homicide, illegal groups and illegal possession of a firearm.

“We captured him today and he will be sent to CECOT, where he will spend decades for illegal groups,” said the Police Corporation.