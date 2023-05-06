PNC captures a subject for running over an older adult – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 2

The Police captured Marcos Antonio Rodríguez Calles, who ran over an elderly person on the Boulevard of the Army, near the Nuevo Amancer Terminal.

This subject fled, but through the video surveillance system and rapid police action, he was located in the Quiróz de Soyapango neighborhood.

According to the PNC, they carried out an alcohol test where 120° of alcohol was detected.

Now, he will be prosecuted for the crime of culpable injuries and dangerous driving. While the accident victim was taken to a care center.