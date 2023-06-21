PNC captures a subject who shot at the tires of a bus in San Juan Opico

Impacts: 1

The Police reported that a video circulated through social networks in which they denounced Juan Alexander Contreras, who shot at the tires of a bus carrying personnel from a textile factory, putting the lives of the passengers at risk.

According to the Police Corporation, this event occurred last night, on the road that leads to San Juan Opico, near the Joya de Cerén canton.

The subject was arrested and I will be taken to the corresponding courts to be prosecuted for attempted homicide, firearm shots and damages.

At the time of his capture, they seized a pistol with ammunition and the motorcycle he was riding at the time of the mishap.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

