PNC agents captured Kevin Josué Vega, alias “Pokemón”, who is a 18S terrorist who committed crimes in Cimas de San Bartolo, Ilopango, but in his attempt to flee the War Against Gangs he was hiding in Chalchuapa, Santa Ana.

The security authorities located him and proceeded to arrest him, this subject is accused of the crime of illegal groups.

Alias ​​”Pokemón”, has an extensive criminal record for crimes such as attempted homicide, aggravated robbery, public disorder, threats and resistance.

According to the Police Corporation, this subject will be sent to the CECOT where all the homeboys of the gangs will be confined and will not come out again, to cause harm to the honest population.

