Members of the National Civil Police captured Jonatan Vladimir Flores, alias “Zompopo”, from the MS13, who was being tracked down because he threatened vendors in Tonacatepeque, demanding $50.

The agents were immediately activated and arrested him at the time he was collecting the so-called rent.

“We are not going to tolerate any case of extortion,” said the PNC.

The authorities indicated that due to his gang membership he will spend at least 20 years in jail and another 20 more for the crime of extortion.

