PNC captures Guatemalans who seized drugs and weapons – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

PNC captures Guatemalans who seized drugs and weapons

The Police captured seven people of Guatemalan nationality from whom drugs and weapons were seized in the Capistrano residence in San Salvador.

The Police Corporation reported that the detainees are Walter Geovani Flores Diaz, Erroll Ricardo Ayala Zacarias, Vanessa Joselyn Mendoza Gil, Ronald Vinicio Lopez Mayen, Mynor Alberto Arias Pineda, Pablo Andres Giron Barrios and Andres Fernando Vasquez Morales.

According to the PNC, the operation was carried out by the Anti-Narcotics Division, and ½ kilo of cocaine, around 25 pounds of marijuana, and two firearms were seized from them.

For his part, Minister Gustavo Villatoro reiterated that they will not tolerate any criminal organization coming to commit illegal acts against good Salvadorans.

“The actions carried out within the framework of the Territorial Control Plan are not only to regain control but also to bring all these serial murderers to justice,” said the head of Security.

