PNC captures Nidia Turcios, substitute deputy for Erick García – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 0

The agents of the National Civil Police captured Nidia Araceli Turcios, substitute deputy for Erick García, who was arrested after an order issued by the Prosecutor’s Office.

The police institution pointed out that the arrest had not been announced, because a deep investigation process was being carried out to avoid possible escapes.

After the capture was made known, the Nuevas Ideas party detailed through a statement that the candidacy of Nidia Araceli Turcios is without effect for the 2024 Electoral Elections, and that she was also immediately expelled from that political institution.

Also this same day, the PNC also announced the capture of former deputy Erick García, accused of the crime of ideological falsehood, he was located on the old highway to Zacatecoluca, jurisdiction of Santiago Nonualco, La Paz.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

