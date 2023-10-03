Home » PNC captures subject accused of rape – 102nueve Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
The PNC captured Santos Wilber Mira Aguilera, who has an arrest warrant from the Prosecutor’s Office for the crime of rape of a minor or incapacitated person.

This subject was intercepted in Zacatecoluca. According to information provided to the police, Mira Aguilera has committed other rapes, but the victims, out of fear, had not reported it since she threatened them.

The teams began the corresponding investigations so that the person responsible responds to the full extent of the law.

Likewise, the Police are calling for you to contact the delegations if you identify them to report them.

