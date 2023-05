Impacts: 1

Saúl Ernesto Lobos Castillo, alias “Pelos”, an MS13 gunman, was captured during a vehicle check on the Litoral highway near Santiago Texacuangos.

According to the PNC, this subject murdered several people by order of his clique Directo Locos Salvatruchos de San Vicente.

He also has a record for the crimes of homicide, terrorist organizations and threats.

The authorities indicated that this criminal will be prosecuted by illegal groups, for which several years await him in prison.