The Police reported that in a video broadcast on social networks two people are observed, who after stealing wallets with credit cards in a minibus on route 29-A, tried to use them to buy at a gas station.

According to the police institution, thanks to the quick action of the PNC agents, they located and captured those responsible.

This is Alma Irís Rodríguez, who has a record for theft and Kevin Albert Sánchez. Both were detained in the area of ​​the Flower Clock, San Salvador.

At the time of the intervention, they seized a vehicle in which they were traveling, after having committed the thefts in the minibuses.