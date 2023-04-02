Home News PNC captures two people who tried to make purchases with stolen credit cards
PNC captures two people who tried to make purchases with stolen credit cards

The Police reported that in a video broadcast on social networks two people are observed, who after stealing wallets with credit cards in a minibus on route 29-A, tried to use them to buy at a gas station.

According to the police institution, thanks to the quick action of the PNC agents, they located and captured those responsible.

This is Alma Irís Rodríguez, who has a record for theft and Kevin Albert Sánchez. Both were detained in the area of ​​the Flower Clock, San Salvador.

At the time of the intervention, they seized a vehicle in which they were traveling, after having committed the thefts in the minibuses.

