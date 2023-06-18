PNC captures two subjects for assaulting a person in Chalatenango – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 2

The Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, reported that on Saturday June 17, two subjects savagely attacked another person after an argument in a restaurant in Chalatenango.

According to the official, thanks to the rapid action of the Police, the attackers have already been captured.

The detainees are Jaime Manuel Guardado Rivas and Víctor Ernesto Guardado Rivas, who will be prosecuted for attempted murder to the detriment of Alduvy Enrique Hernández Márquez, who had to be transferred to a hospital in San Salvador due to the seriousness of the injuries.

“This type of violent acts no longer have a place in our society and anyone who attempts the life of another Salvadoran will have to pay for their actions before the courts,” reiterated Minister Villatoro.