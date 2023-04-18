PNC carries out anti-doping controls in Soyapango – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

The Transit Division carries out anti-doping control at the Nuevo Amanecer terminal, in Soyapango, to guarantee that the motorists of the departmental transport units do not drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

These devices are in order to avoid putting the lives of public transport users at risk since they can cause serious traffic accidents.

In addition, with the help of laser guns, our elements verify that drivers driving on the Pan-American highway, near Ciudad Delgado, do not exceed speed limits and respect traffic regulations.

The PNC has been deployed at various strategic points in order to guarantee safe road spaces for Salvadorans.