Home » PNC carries out anti-doping controls in Soyapango – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
News

PNC carries out anti-doping controls in Soyapango – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin
PNC carries out anti-doping controls in Soyapango – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

The Transit Division carries out anti-doping control at the Nuevo Amanecer terminal, in Soyapango, to guarantee that the motorists of the departmental transport units do not drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

These devices are in order to avoid putting the lives of public transport users at risk since they can cause serious traffic accidents.

In addition, with the help of laser guns, our elements verify that drivers driving on the Pan-American highway, near Ciudad Delgado, do not exceed speed limits and respect traffic regulations.

The PNC has been deployed at various strategic points in order to guarantee safe road spaces for Salvadorans.

See also  Also used China's achievements to stimulate the United States to give a speech: the United States is ninth and China is second

You may also like

EQS-Adhoc: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Revenue and earnings development in...

Florida Challenges Disney’s Legal Self-Government Agreements as ‘Fake’

Cesar educators go on strike for 48 hours

Qin Baoqiang, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee,...

The most important news on April 18th

Visit of the vice minister to hospitals in...

Invías announces support for the Boyacá Transversal –...

DSV, 1027 – SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

Fighting in Sudan: WFP suspends operations after the...

Pulmonary valvuloplasty in a dog is performed for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy