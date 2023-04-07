Home News PNC destroys prohibited pyrotechnic products seized in Santa Ana – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
The Weapons and Explosives Division of the Police destroyed more than 3 million prohibited pyrotechnic products that were seized in a clandestine rocketry that exploded last weekend in Santa Ana.

According to the PNC, the gunpowder was burned at the Changallo property, located in the municipality of Ilopango, San Salvador.

Among the products destroyed are submachine guns, mortars, volcanoes and milpitas.

The Police Corporation reiterates that it maintains investigations into facilities where they manufacture pyrotechnic products without security protocols, representing a danger to society and the citizens who live in the surroundings.

