Home » PNC detained Chalchuapa massacre defendants acquitted by a judge
News

PNC detained Chalchuapa massacre defendants acquitted by a judge

by admin
PNC detained Chalchuapa massacre defendants acquitted by a judge

The National Civil Police (PNC) reported that they arrested eight of the nine defendants acquitted for the Chalchuapa massacre, this time, the Attorney General of the Republic concocted new accusations for the crime of illegal groups, not linked to the emergency regime.

the eight detainees were “recaptured” while leaving the Apanteos prisonin Santa Ana, despite the fact that the Attorney General’s Office announced that it would appeal the judicial decision.

The newly detained are Juan Francisco Sarceño, Nelson Roberto Olivares, Ernesto Enrique Ramírez, José Ernesto Sigüenza, Juan Alberto Góchez, Lorena Patricia Miranda, Ingrid Elizabeth Ramos and Cindy Gabriela Mendoza.

The new prisoners were acquitted on May 8 of the crimes of aggravated homicide and aggravated femicideto the detriment of 12 victims, because the judge reduced the credibility of the testimony of the witness with the criteria of opportunity “Estévez”for being inconsistent and not presenting proof beyond reason, in addition to the fact that the FGR had promised the witness a “favorable” trial if he testified against the accused.

During the trial it was revealed that the “criteria” was former police officer Hugo Ernesto Osorio Chávez, who was arrested for a double homicide in the same house where the 12 victims of the massacre were found.

Osorio Chávez was classified by the security authorities as a psychopath.

See also  Universities bet on comprehensive internationalization

You may also like

Investment Banks Excited After Google Annual Conference, Buy...

The play “Chairs” is wandering

Blockages in the port of Buenaventura generate daily...

Richemont sales boosted by activity recovery in China...

School failure: whose fault is it? What can...

Boyacá Health Secretary warns about increase in dengue...

When Zhao Gang supervised and inspected the maintenance...

Banco Farmaceutico Day 11 February 2023

BTS, ’10th anniversary memoir’ coming out in July…...

Petro responds to ex-military who called for a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy