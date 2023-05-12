PNC detained Chalchuapa massacre defendants acquitted by a judge

The National Civil Police (PNC) reported that they arrested eight of the nine defendants acquitted for the Chalchuapa massacre, this time, the Attorney General of the Republic concocted new accusations for the crime of illegal groups, not linked to the emergency regime.

the eight detainees were “recaptured” while leaving the Apanteos prisonin Santa Ana, despite the fact that the Attorney General’s Office announced that it would appeal the judicial decision.

The newly detained are Juan Francisco Sarceño, Nelson Roberto Olivares, Ernesto Enrique Ramírez, José Ernesto Sigüenza, Juan Alberto Góchez, Lorena Patricia Miranda, Ingrid Elizabeth Ramos and Cindy Gabriela Mendoza.

The new prisoners were acquitted on May 8 of the crimes of aggravated homicide and aggravated femicideto the detriment of 12 victims, because the judge reduced the credibility of the testimony of the witness with the criteria of opportunity “Estévez”for being inconsistent and not presenting proof beyond reason, in addition to the fact that the FGR had promised the witness a “favorable” trial if he testified against the accused.

During the trial it was revealed that the “criteria” was former police officer Hugo Ernesto Osorio Chávez, who was arrested for a double homicide in the same house where the 12 victims of the massacre were found.

Osorio Chávez was classified by the security authorities as a psychopath.