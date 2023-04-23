PNC manages to capture seven gang members from the US – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

The Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, reports that seven terrorists from the United States have been captured by the Special Airport Unit of the National Civil Police, at the El Salvador International Airport.

“Previous governments allowed our country to become a sanctuary for terrorists,” emphasized Villatoro.

The headline pointed out that all this plague began with a gang member who was deported from the United States, and they fled to their origins, but the arm of justice l

reached.

The detainees are six terrorists from the MS13 structure and one from the 18 gang, from the United States, who will now have to face Salvadoran justice.

“Understand, the State and Salvadoran society respect each other. We are writing a new history for El Salvador, a country free of that cancer that invaded us for years, the gangs”, concluded the Minister of Security.