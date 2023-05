Impacts: 0

From the Ciudad Barrios prison in San Miguel, agents of the National Civil Police recaptured Bryan Steven Salazar Mejía, alias “Smoky”, from 18S who would be released today.

This criminal served a sentence for possession and possession of drugs, thus moving the finances of the gang, the PNC assured.

The authorities detailed that this subject will return to prison and begin a new process for the crime of illegal groups.