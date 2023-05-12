PNC recaptures eight accomplices of the murderer Hugo Osorio – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 2

The Police recaptured the eight accomplices of the murderer Hugo Osorio, while they were leaving the Apanteos prison.

Now, they will all be prosecuted for the crime of illegal groups and the police institution clarified that they are not linked to the Exception Regime.

The investigations determined that they were part of an organized structure to commit assassination and disappearance of people.

The recaptured are Juan Francisco Sarceno, Nelson Robert Olivares, Ernesto Enrique Ramirez, Jose Ernesto Siguenza, Juan Alberto Gochez, Lorena Patricia Miranda, Ingrid Elizabeth Ramos and Cindy Gabriela Mendoza.

They were all released by a judge on May 8, however, they still have to answer for the crime of illegal groups, for which they have been recaptured.