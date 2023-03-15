Venture capital funds for the ecological and digital transition are underway

Startups and small and medium-sized enterprises can present projects concerning the ecological and digital transition, financed with European resources included in the PNRR for an amount of 550 million. The goal is to stimulate the country’s growth through investments of risk capital (direct and indirect venture capital).

Specifically, the resources draw on two funds, “Green Transition Fund” endowed with 250 million euros and “Digital Transition Fund” which was assigned 300 million, managed by CDP Venture Capital SGR on behalf of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, included in the PNRR interventions “Support for startups and venture capital active in the ecological transition” and “Financing of startups”.

Projects related to green transition may include the use of renewable energy, sustainable mobility, energy efficiency, circular economy, while those linked to digital transition they will have to involve areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Industry 4.0, cybersecurity, fintech and blockchain.

The managing body will select the proposals of investment in accordance with the provisions of the investment policy of the Funds and in line with market best practices. 40% of the resources will be reserved for investments (direct and indirect) to be made in the southern regions.

