The announcement will almost certainly come today, Wednesday 28 December, when Minister Raffaele Fitto has completed monitoring the latest objectives of the 55 that had to be achieved by the end of the year in order to receive the third installment of 19 billion loans.

Fitto, who has returned to Rome to directly follow the implementation of all the latest obligations, remains very tight-lipped. No official statement. The Council of Ministers to be held in the afternoon could be an opportunity to report to executive colleagues and confirm the crossing of the finish line which Giorgia Meloni will certainly report tomorrow, Thursday 29 December, during the end-of-year press conference of the president of the Advise. We are still awaiting the very last pieces that should be put in place this morning.

The pressure on the ministries to achieve the objectives

The pressure imposed in recent weeks on the individual objectives of the ministries involved has proved to be decisive. In the afternoon of Tuesday 27 December, the university ministry announced in a note that all the objectives assigned to the ministry led by Anna Maria Bernini had been “achieved”, including “the definition of the requirements for hiring 262 young researchers”. agreed directly with the Commission. In reality, the procedure for assigning university accommodation and another “small aspect” still need to be completed. But the wind is optimistic after Christmas Eve, the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security approved the financing of 22 projects to upgrade the electricity distribution networks, so that they better absorb that produced from renewable sources and push for greater electrification of consumption. Even the Digital department, which had 12 objectives to achieve, announced that it had completed all its tasks, as did Agriculture and the Ministry of Labour, which on 22 December published the decree for the adoption of the National plan against undeclared work.

Discussion with Brussels on the next steps

The work that had to be completed to complete the 2022 objectives and obtain the third tranche can therefore be considered completed. A result that is not at all obvious and which will now give the government the opportunity to continue discussions with Brussels on the next steps. Indeed, the main problem remains the implementation of the projects. Already on the occasion of her first visit to Brussels, Giorgia Meloni as well as Fitto himself underlined that the effects of the war cannot be ignored given that the Pnrr was drawn up earlier. The reference is above all to the problems linked to the cost of raw materials and energy on which, however, there is a substantial willingness from the Commission. The other issue (all internal though) is the ability to carry out projects, to exploit the loans granted within the timescales envisaged by the Plan. A goal that at the moment appears difficult given that already in 2022 we have spent less than half of the 40 billion planned. However, there is little room for discussion on this. The hypothesis of a lengthening of the times, of a postponement of the final term is considered by the Commission to be unthinkable.

New decree on governance

The very need to speed up could lead to a new decree to review the governance of the Pnrr. It has already been discussed in recent weeks but at the moment we are still in the study phase and the decree will not arrive before mid-January anyway. At stake in the next six months (30 June 2023) is a 16 billion installment to be released after 27 objectives, including the entry into force of the reform of civil and criminal justice and the procurement code.