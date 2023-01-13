Home News Pnrr, bilateral on the measures before the DL at the end of the month
Pnrr, bilateral on the measures before the DL at the end of the month

by admin
Simplify, speed up, but also remodulate projects that don’t walk. The preparation of the Pnrr decree that the government will bring to the council of ministers between the end of this month and the beginning of next will run along these guidelines.

27 goals to be achieved by June

Acting quickly is a categorical imperative. By the end of June, another 27 objectives must be achieved on which the fourth installment of 16 billion depends. And this is what Raffaele Fitto, the minister for European affairs who also has the delegation for the Pnrr and the cohesion funds, repeated during the control room at Palazzo Chigi which was attended by a large representation of his government colleagues together with the president of the Regions, Massimiliano Fedriga, of Anci, Antonio Decaro, and of the Upi Michele De Pascale.

Hypothesis of a new extension of the tax shield

The emergency phase has ended, now we need to focus on the implementation of the projects, is the reasoning that emerged during the meeting. And the decree is functional to the result. In addition to the measures to further streamline the investment authorization procedures and to cut the time for environmental assessments (Via and Vas), the provision should also include a new extension of the tax shield which limits (now until 30 June) the objections of the Court of accounts only for cases of willful misconduct or “omission or inertia” in the approval of the deeds. The mechanism, launched by the Conte-2 government, has already seen a first extension by the Draghi government, and despite the opposition of the accounting judiciary it is considered crucial in order not to fuel that “fear of the signature” at the heart of the reform of the abuse of ‘office.

See also  Goodbye Campaner, discoverer of twelve supernovae

Bilaterals between Lease, ministers and representatives of local authorities

The menu of what will become the third Pnrr decree will be defined in the coming weeks in a series of bilateral meetings between Lease himself, his government colleagues and representatives of local authorities. Meetings that will have the objective of “constantly verifying and monitoring all the forthcoming deadlines of the Plan, following the same method that has already allowed this government to achieve the 55 objectives set as at 31 December 2022”.

The investment game

A method now destined to be oriented more and more towards the effective implementation rate of investments, because over time the objectives linked to the works (targets) take on increasing weight compared to those that can be achieved by approving laws and reforms (milestones). An initial check-up will come from the new six-monthly report to Parliament, which should be examined by the next control room: there will also emerge the problems that prompt the government to want to intervene on the governance of the Plan, starting with the possibility of replacing the heads of some units of ministerial missions now armored until 2026. It is another step that the decree on the Pnrr will have to deal with.

