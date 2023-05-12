Pnrr: Calabria-Dia Region agreement against criminal infiltration – Calabria

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CATANZARO, MAY 12 – The Calabria Region and Dia have signed a memorandum of understanding in Catanzaro for the performance of collaborative activities aimed at strengthening the prevention and fight against organized crime, also of the mafia type, in the scope of procurement procedures, authorisations, concessions and recognition of economic benefits, with particular reference to interventions connected to the Pnrr as well as to the operational programmes, development and cohesion plan. The agreement was signed by the governor Roberto Occhiuto and the director of Dia Maurizio Vallone.



“We are happy to sign this memorandum of understanding with the director of Dia – Occhiuto said – because those involved in the prevention and repression of criminal powers help the political institutions and the Calabria Region to ensure that the resources of the State and the EU are really intended for the benefit of the Calabrians and not to enrich the criminal powers that often build a terrible commercial for Calabria because they describe it as a land without a future”. In particular, through this agreement, the Region makes all of the institution’s databases available to Dia. Among others, the prefect of Catanzaro Enrico Ricci, the regional commander of the Guardia di Finanza Guido Mario Geremia, the commander of the Legion of Calabria of the Carabinieri General Pietro Salsano, the questore of Catanzaro Maurizio Agricola and the center manager of Dia di Catanzaro Beniamino Fazio.



“Calabria has a great future – added Occhiuto – because it has great wealth, it has many resources and must have the courage to spend them in such a way that they can produce development. The political institutions alone cannot do it. It is necessary that there is synergy between those involved in preventing and repressing criminal powers because when the state in all its articulations works together, the state is much stronger than the ‘Ndrangheta and any criminal power.



“Today is the demonstration – said the director Vallone – that when things are done they are done, ‘Ndrangheta or not ‘Ndrangheta, indeed precisely against the ‘Ndrangheta and against any criminal power”. (HANDLE).

