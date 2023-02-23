news-txt”>

(ANSA) – VENICE, FEBRUARY 23 – The digital revolution of the Municipality of Jesolo also begins with the funds of the Pnrr for an investment of 400 thousand euros. After the approval of the three-year plan for the digital transition of the Municipality’s services approved by the council at the end of 2022, the institution obtained approval for the implementation of four innovative measures that are part of the digital transition process of the public administration, with the allocation of the relative funds deriving from the Pnrr. The applications were presented last autumn and concern several specific and crucial notices in the digitization process, while the entire package of interventions is contained within a budget variation.



The go-ahead concerns the project for measure 1.4.4 “Spid Cie” which provides for the activation of the authentication system for the online services portal through the Cie (Electronic Identity Card) and a specific allocation of 14,000 euros. Another intervention that the Municipality will put in place in the coming months is that relating to measure 1.4.1 “Citizen’s experience in public services” with a makeover of the website, the possibility of requesting access to documents online, that for the publication of marriage , scholastic concessions, then the presentation of an application for economic bonuses and for a contribution. The budget for this measure amounts to 280,932 euros. The third accepted question concerns measure 1.4.3 “AppIO”, which provides for the activation of new notification services and the allocation of 29,848 euros. The fourth instance for which the go-ahead has arrived is that for measure 1.4.3 “PagoPA” with the activation of the service for payment with PagoPA. In this case the economic allocation is 74,661 euros. (HANDLE).

