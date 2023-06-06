Pnrr: Emiliano, Puglia first in Italy for spending EU funds – Puglia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 06 JUNE – “Puglia has its cards in its place, we are the first in Italy for the expenditure of European funds and we are among the first for the expenditure of the Development and Cohesion Fund (FSC). The FSC plays a decisive role in regional strategies”. Thus the president of Puglia Michele Emiliano, after the meeting with the minister Raffaele Fitto on the Pnrr. “My advice to Minister Fitto was to unblock the FSC so that we can immediately start with the more than 4,700 companies waiting for the resources to start investing in Puglia. We hope to be able to convince him”.



“Minister Fitto – he added – is theoretically right in trying to put order in the general chaos that has existed in the past years. My fear is that if you go too far in tidying up the house then you risk guests arriving and you are still with the furniture in between”. “The serious risk is that trying to manage all the steps more correctly will make us waste time on future spending programs” added Emiliano, inviting the government to put the plan in order but starting the programs. (HANDLE).

