Listen to the audio version of the article

The debut in Brussels of the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti at the Eurogroup on Monday 7 November was marked by the news of the final go-ahead to the 21 billion of the second Pnrr installment by the Economic and Financial Committee, which then completed the technical steps for the check that should be paid today. And from community concern for US anti-inflation plans.

For Giorgetti bilateral with Donohoe, Le Maire and Kaag

In presenting the government’s economic lines as usual for newcomers, Giorgetti returned to using reassuring tones, explaining that “we will be realistic and prudent. We are all worried about the debt, even Italy must do its part and it will do it ». The first of the two European days was also the occasion for a series of bilateral meetings with Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Dutch counterpart Sigrid Kaag.

Gentiloni: risk of a contraction of the economy during the winter

The Eurogroup took stock of the economic situation. Economic affairs commissioner Paolo Gentiloni noted the risk of “a contraction of the economy during the winter”. Speaking of his meeting with the new Italian economy minister, Eurogroup president Donohoe described the conversation as “very positive”. The Irish politician added that “there is ample opportunity to have a relationship that is both close and productive”.

US measures to reduce inflation are under the Eurogroup lens

Meanwhile, the measures that Washington has taken to reduce inflation (the Inflation Reduction Act) are a cause for concern. France and Germany yesterday denounced American protectionist subsidies. The plan, worth $ 370 billion, includes, among other things, a tax credit of up to $ 7,500 for the purchase of an electric vehicle produced in a North American factory with a locally produced battery, thus excluding the cars produced. in the European Union.

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said he was “deeply concerned”. At stake, “there is the future of reciprocal free access to the market which is at the heart of trade relations between the United States and the European Union”. He added the politician: “We expect the Commission to present proposals for a strong response to this US policy.” The parties have created a joint working group to try to mitigate the risks of a trade war.