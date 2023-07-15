Pnrr: Fossacesia, 1.5 million for the safety of hydraulic systems – News

Two important projects to secure the Fossacesia territory at hydrogeological risk were financed by decree of the Ministry of the Interior, in agreement with the Ministry of Economy and Finance. These are the hydraulic arrangement of the Fosso di Santa Lucia, for an amount of € 226,000, and interventions on the minor hydrographic network of the rainwater collection ditches in Via Cacciaticchi, via Fonticelli, via Piano Castello, via Fonte Antoni, via Piano Madonna , via Piano di Riccio and via Cupone for €1,284,000. The contribution disbursed, in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) was envisaged in Law No. 145 of 30 December 2018, funds to be allocated to investments relating to public works to make buildings and the territory safe for the year 2023.



“These are loans resulting from specific studies, which have engaged the Public Works Sector of our Municipality and, as in these cases, aimed at reducing the hydrogeological risk in Fossacesia – specifies the mayor Enrico Di Giuseppantonio, who adds: “In the coming days we will present to the press the projects that have been tendered and awarded with the PNRR”.



Study, commitment and work by the Di Giuseppantonio Administration and the municipal offices which are also highlighted by the councilor for public works, Danilo Petragnani: “We continue on a path that has always been distinguished by the attention we pay to seize every favorable opportunity to nominate projects and being able to intercept funding for Fossacesia. And this time too we managed to achieve another important goal”.



