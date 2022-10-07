Italy has so far achieved the objectives it had to achieve on schedule. It is one of the two countries for which the Commission has already given a favorable opinion on the second disbursement, the other is Spain ”. This was said by the European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni
Salvini: I will ask for the Ministry of Family and Birth for the League
“As far as I am concerned, I will ask for some ministries for the League such as that for the Family and Birth, because we need to go back to having children without so many problems.” To say the secretary of the League, Matteo Salvini, at the provincial assembly of the militants of the party of the province of Varese, held in Saronno.
Gentiloni: dynamic price cap can be the right solution
“The idea of a blocked price cap may have contraindications in the sense that the trend of the markets, the treatment towards countries – because it is clear that the attitude towards Russia cannot be the same as that towards Norway or the ‘Algeria – require a fairly sophisticated instrument, a dynamic price cap could meet this need ». This was indicated by the European Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, on Radio Anch’io, on Radio1.
Gentiloni: new common financing idea will make its way
“I think that the idea of new joint financing on the Sure model will make its way, we have put a foot in the door to say that in the face of this situation” of crisis, the gas price ceiling “will not in itself be a miraculous solution And “common tools” will be needed. This was stated by the European Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, speaking to Radio Anch’io, on Radio1. “We will need more solidarity, the gas price cap is not enough because if everyone uses their own money on their own, given the imbalances that exist in our budget spaces, it is not enough”, he added.