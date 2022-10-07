8:29

Gentiloni: new common financing idea will make its way

“I think that the idea of ​​new joint financing on the Sure model will make its way, we have put a foot in the door to say that in the face of this situation” of crisis, the gas price ceiling “will not in itself be a miraculous solution And “common tools” will be needed. This was stated by the European Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, speaking to Radio Anch’io, on Radio1. “We will need more solidarity, the gas price cap is not enough because if everyone uses their own money on their own, given the imbalances that exist in our budget spaces, it is not enough”, he added.