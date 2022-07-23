BELLUNO. 150 million has been breached. But it’s not over yet. Rain of money on the province of Bellino with the Pnrr funding already approved for the projects presented by the bodies of the Belluno area, an already very important figure that it is hoped will increase further with the next calls, perhaps involving as much as possible the smallest municipalities that can find support in the information and guidance desk managed by Gal. “It is not easy to relate to small municipalities, because they often do not have adequate structures to follow this type of practice”, comments Antonio Barattin of the Centro Studi Bellunese, “but we must do everything to increase their sensitivity towards these exceptional opportunities offered by the PNRR. “.

FINANCED PNRR PROJECTS

Among the prominent projects that have already managed to intercept the funding of the various calls for proposals is that for the demolition and reconstruction of the Negrelli institute in Feltre. The project was presented by the Province, which was awarded 15.9 million euros and which will now have to run to meet the deadlines of 30 September 2023 for the contract and 30 March 2026 for the completion of the works. The Province also brings home the architectural and functional redevelopment, as well as the safety measures, of the canteen of the boarding school of the Della Lucia agricultural institute in Feltre (€ 505,000) and of the gymnasium of the “Colotti” technical and economic institute (€ 489,000) ). Also in these two cases the deadlines are quite pressing, given that we are talking about 20 March 2023 for the contract and 31 December 2025 for the end of the works, times that, given the situation of general uncertainty, can only increase the pressure. on the competent offices.

In addition, three loans relating to the 835,000 € of seismic, energy and fire prevention works at Dal Piaz, to the 3,393,420.78 € (out of 3,900,000 €) for the adaptation and modernization of the Liceo Tiziano and € 4,465,027.34 (out of a 7 million project) for extraordinary maintenance at Segato (amounts that bring the total amount of loans to Bellunese to almost 160 million). To these, then, are added tens of millions of loans to projects presented by municipalities and local health authorities, which overall commit over 13 million for the attractiveness of the villages and for the safety of cultural heritage, € 7,589,472 for demolition and reconstruction. of the Gonzaga school in Longarone, € 4,468,196 for school buildings, over 32 million for inclusion and social cohesion, almost 68 million for the mission dedicated to public health (including over 45 million for the seismic adaptation of the ‘San Martino di Belluno hospital) and 10 million euros for the redevelopment of public housing. «An adequate machine is needed to put 150 million projects on the ground», explains Matteo Aguanno, director of the Gal, «with 2022 the tenders will close and the operational phase will begin as early as 2023. We have to run ».

DISCARDED PROJECTS

There is, however, only good news. Among the Pnrr projects presented by the Province, there are also some rather significant “no”, such as the construction of the school gym inside the former Fantuzzi barracks (2.4 million euros), the redevelopment of the existing sports area near del Colotti di Feltre (€ 234,000), the redevelopment of the sports area near Dal Piaz (€ 329,000), the recovery of the park of Villa Tomitano at the Della Lucia farm (€ 988,220) and the enhancement of the park of the Seravella museum (€ 600,000).

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING A TEAM

A result of historical significance for the province, achieved also thanks to the information desk activated by the Belluno Studies Center, in collaboration with the Province and the Bim Piave Consortium of Belluno, through the Gal and which also allows smaller municipalities to receive information and support on the use of Pnrr funds. “Since it was activated in mid-February, the desk has already accepted about forty applications”, explains Alessia Andreina del Gal, “there have been unaccepted projects that we hope to be able to reuse for other calls given the commitment of the municipalities that they presented. I invite institutions to stay informed on calls and rankings through our newsletter ».