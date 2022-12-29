«The 55 objectives envisaged by the Pnrr for the second half of 2022 have been achieved. This result is the result of an important teamwork also set on the basis of a constructive dialogue activated at a political level with the European Commission which has allowed, other, the overcoming of some critical issues connected to the achievement of some objective». This was declared by Raffaele Fitto, Minister for European Affairs, the South, Cohesion Policies and the Pnrr, regarding the achievement of the objectives of the Pnrr expiring on 31 December. «To succeed – continues Fitto – it was crucial to restore centrality to the Control Room, a place of coordination and impulse, as desired by the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, whom I thank. In addition to the Prime Minister, I would like to thank all the Ministers, Regions and local authorities for their cooperation and I hope that the same synergy will support the achievement of the next objectives. In this regard, in the month of January, as required by law, we will send Parliament the six-monthly report on the implementation of the Pnrr».

Here is a summary of the main activities carried out. At the date the Government took office, out of the 55 objectives to be achieved by 31 December 2022, 25 had been achieved. As of today, a note informs, all 55 objectives have been achieved. In just over 60 days the following were adopted: 2 legislative decrees (adopted the opinions of the Chambers and of the State-Regions and Unified Conference); 12 ministerial decrees; 3 regulatory interventions in the Budget Law. The impetus and coordination action made it possible to: set up and make the cybersecurity agency operational; complete the National Strategic Hub intended to host the strategic data and services of central and local PAs and healthcare facilities (digital transition); adopt the implementing acts of the reform of water services; set up and make the 3I company (Inps, Inail and Istat) operational; complete the approval of the reform of local public services; reduce improper system burdens from energy bills; complete school reform; convene 2 meetings of the State-Regions and Unified Conference to acquire all the opinions necessary for the adoption of the deeds and decrees; adopt the new Code of Public Contracts in the Council of Ministers; complete all obligations related to the reform of the tax administration; adopt the national plan and an implementation road map for the fight against undeclared work.