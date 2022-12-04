Listen to the audio version of the article

«It is an incontrovertible fact that of the 55 objectives (of the Pnrr, ndr) to be hit by the end of the year we have been left with thirty». Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni explains this in an interview with the newspaper La Repubblica, adding: «I am confident that we will recover, Raffaele Fitto (Minister for European Affairs, ndr) is carrying out an excellent job and it was right to ring the alarm clock at all the shopping centres. That said, if something was missing from the appeal it wouldn’t be our fault. It will rather be inevitable in 2023 to change something to make the ability to use funds faster and more fluid”.

The prime minister underlines that the government is ready to work even on holidays to approve the budget law, “we certainly won’t drag ourselves out until the provisional exercise – she explains -. It wasn’t obvious to put together a complex maneuver like this in a few weeks, I’m proud of the result achieved, most of the available resources will be used to relieve Italian taxpayers grappling with expensive bills”.

Among the topics of the interview also the citizen’s income, “it is a question of principle: one cannot say ‘if Meloni takes away our income, she sends us to steal’, because between the two options there is work and it is mine option. What is different are the people who are not able to work and all the fragile categories that we will continue to protect ». With respect to the migrant node, “Europe, as we have been saying for some time, must take charge of the problem because Italy can no longer accept that the smugglers make the selection – he underlines -. We need to stop this market. Italy cannot be the only country forced to pay the cost of the waves of migration from Africa”.