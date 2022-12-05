Listen to the audio version of the article

«The Next Generation Eu is evident to all that it is no longer sufficient» because «it could not take into account the impact the war in Ukraine has had on our economies. We need to do more today at EU level, starting with expensive energy». So the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in connection with the Festival delle Regioni underway in Milan. «The Pnrr is an important legacy, but obviously it is if those opportunities are not lost and this is why the government has decided to reactivate the control room to monitor the state of implementation of the objectives, find solutions to critical issues, quickly, effective and cohesive involving all the players in the field».

Pnrr risks expensive raw materials

“Even with regard to the planned interventions envisaged by the Pnrr, we will have to evaluate priorities because the cost of raw materials puts the implementation of these interventions at serious risk”. The prime minister is convinced of this, adding that for health care “it will be equally fundamental to find the tools to make investments in healthcare construction and investments from a technological point of view, on this many Regions have difficulty completing the works and investments begun ».

Autonomy to overcome gaps

As for the relationship between the state and the regions, we need to start from the “distortions”, according to the premier. “I’m referring to the reform of title V which has increased conflict on many subjects, with all that it entails in terms of delays and efficiency”. The government wants to encourage the implementation of differentiated autonomy “rapidly, in a broader framework of reforms to strengthen and modernize the state structure” but “it will never be an excuse to leave part of the territory behind”. The goal is to “improve the efficiency and quality of services” and “bridge the gaps”, not “create disparities”.

Comparison without prejudices and leaps forward

«Before leaps forward, I think we need a clear comparison of skills and functions, to be done together and without prejudice». In the intention of the Prime Minister “the government wants to work on a new model of coordination between state and regional policies, exploiting all the opportunities offered by the resources of the Pnrr”.

Structural critical issues resulting from short-sighted policies

«Infrastructure, security, ecological transition, energy supply, digital innovation, social and welfare policies, family support and birth rate are issues that embody decisive challenges for the future of this nation and that we can only face if we know how to implement the right synergies between the State, Regions, Autonomous Provinces, local authorities». For Meloni, the pandemic, first, and the war in Ukraine then “projected us into a world that is completely new and into a geopolitical and economic context in which at all levels we cannot renounce cohesion and unity, and from my point of view to a long-term vision, because the structural critical issues we are dealing with are above all the result of short-sighted policies of the past”.