The Meloni government completes the work bequeathed by Mario Draghi, and achieves all 55 Pnrr objectives at the end of December which bring Italy an installment of 19 billion. The announcement came yesterday afternoon from the Minister for European Affairs, the South, Cohesion Policies and the Pnrr, Raffaele Fitto, who explained how the goal achieved is also the result of «a constructive dialogue activated at a political level with the Commission which has allowed, among other things, the overcoming of some critical issues related to the achievement of some objectives”. In January, the executive will send Parliament the six-monthly report on the implementation of the Recovery.

The previous government had already achieved 25 goals. The incoming one, in just over 60 days, completed the work, adopting two legislative decrees, 12 ministerial decrees and three regulatory interventions in the maneuver, which today will receive the final green light. The University also closes on the wool thread, reaching the target of young researchers (262 scholarships in addition to the 50 already counted at the start) and, thanks to the new call for tenders, the game on bed places is also centered: over 6 thousand requests have arrived , which are added to the 6,500 housing already financed. Now the evaluation phase of the new requests will begin, which will be completed by February 2023.

Digital transition

Only in extremis, the end-of-year objectives of the Department for the digital transformation of Palazzo Chigi were achieved. The national strategic center was tested, which will have four data centers to host the most critical data of the PA in cloud mode. And the formalities connected to the National Cybersecurity Agency have been completed, with the activation of the first screening and certification laboratory. The company 3-I spa was then set up between Inps, Inail and Istat for software services to the Public Administration.

Work

Green light also from Work. The last of the four interventions by the ministry led by Marina Calderone was achieved on time, the ministerial decree on the adoption of the national plan against undeclared work was published in the official gazette of 22 December. In recent weeks, the other three interventions with expiration at the end of the year had been achieved, namely the taking charge of 300,000 Gol earners, the strengthening of the network of employment centers and the measures relating to 500 personalized projects aimed at people with disabilities .

Healthcare

The two objectives of Health were also almost achieved at the photo finish. The first is a reform, that of the Irccs (scientific research and treatment institutes): these are 51 super hospitals (21 public and 30 private) which bring new treatments to the bed of patients and which through the reform, definitively launched by the council of ministers before Christmas, they will be more open to external collaborations, also raising the bar of quality. The second milestone are the 1.4 billion tenders for the digitization of healthcare with the signing of the Consip contracts concluded on 21 December last: ranging from cups to new platforms up to telemedicine and digital medical records.