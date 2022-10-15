Listen to the audio version of the article

The race of tenders pushed by the PNRR continues and of the awards that continue to grind accelerations after the historic record set in 2021 with 48 billion works entrusted. In July the increase compared to 2021 was 20.7%, in September it grew to 27.3%. research, is the doubling of tenders for public works, which went from 24,889 to 50,229 million.

Bellicini (Cresme): the market reacted and started again

“In spite of what has been said about the continuing blockade of the market due to the increase in materials, we can say that the market has reacted and started again”, says the director of Cresme, Lorenzo Bellicini. “The data – he continues – confirm once again that the country has made such a leap in market size with the PNRR that it becomes easier to get started again”.

South and islands have set in motion

The other trend that is reported concerns the South and the Islands which have finally got underway with an increase in calls for tenders of 119.6% and 264.6% respectively. If we add up the values ​​of the continental South (8,578 million euros) and those of the islands (6,041 million), the total (14,619 million) is far greater than the Northwest (8,935 million), the Northeast (10,326 million) and the Center ( 9,133 million), all macro-areas which also recorded very heavy increases between 43.3% and 100%.

The usual objection could be made that notices are paper until they become effective contracts. But also in terms of awards, the South recorded an increase of 50.8% and the Islands of 23.6%, totaling an amount of 11,220 million, also close to the unified North (11,515 million) and higher than the 6,302 million of the Center.

The awards

The other objection that is often made to these data on the procurement market is that many of the tendering procedures launched then stop or in any case do not reach the award. Well, out of 51.3 billion euros of calls for tenders examined by Cresme (corresponding to the January-September 2022 figure) 46.484 million (equal to 90.5%) have been awarded or are regularly in progress, 2.756 million (equal to 5 , 3%) were canceled or revoked, 2,113 million (equal to 4.1%) were tenders that went empty or not awarded. To further correct this figure downwards, it should be noted that in those 2.1 billion interrupted proceedings relating to September, the tender of the Genoa breakwater, which was deserted on 1 July and then awarded on 12 October, accounted for about half.