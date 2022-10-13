Listen to the audio version of the article

The Southern share of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan is hanging on to estimates, theoretical allocations, allocations still to be made. The government’s commitment to allocate at least 40% of the Pnrr investments to interventions in the South in practice today resembles a house of cards, based on many unknowns, as shown by the new photograph, with updated numbers at the end of June, taken by Department for Cohesion Policies (Dpc) in the second Report on compliance with the clause set by decree 77 of 2021.

We are also over 40%, and precisely 41%, if we include both the activated interventions, for which, that is, deeds that determine their territorial destination have already been formalized, and those not activated. But if more concretely we stick to the measures activated, therefore in some way armored and not random, the Southern share stops at 34%.

Participation in tenders too low

The Report of the Dpc of Palazzo Chigi, the result in particular of the work of the Evaluation and Analysis Unit for programming, makes clear the difficulties of respecting the clause in the face of the planning capacity of the southern administrations and the entrepreneurial vivacity of the companies, and therefore of a participation in tenders, sometimes too low to reach the fateful 40%.

Only 34% of Pnrr resources activated

The document starts from 210.6 billion between resources properly of the NRP and resources of the complementary National Fund. In this large ceiling, measures that are already “territorialized”, ie inserted directly into the NRP with an explicit territorial location and the relative cost, and “territorializable” measures, which require administrative procedures to be allocated on a local basis, must be distinguished. Considering the whole mass of resources, the South is at 86.4 billion as of 30 June 2022, therefore at 41%. However, it drops considerably to 71.6 billion, that is to 34 per cent, if we look only at the measures activated.

The need to strengthen governance

Basically, there is a more or less high risk margin in the interventions estimated or to be shared which theoretically should go to the South. the selection of projects, may be affected by the insufficient capacity of absorbing resources on the part of potential beneficiaries (individuals, businesses, local authorities …) “. Hence the renewed suggestion to provide for interventions to strengthen governance, with safeguard clauses and mechanisms aimed at guaranteeing the allocation of at least 40% of resources to the South. Basically, what has happened for now only with some calls for which, in the face of a low initial response in the South, the deadlines for the presentation of project proposals have been reopened (this is the case of circular economy projects or applications for nurseries).